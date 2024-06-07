Severe Storms Could be Major Damaging Wind Threat Friday Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 7)–Lincoln and Lancaster County along with much of northern and eastern Nebraska is under an enhanced risk of severe weather Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Taylor Nicolaisen is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley and tells KFOR News the tornado threat may be earlier in the evening up north. The main threats will be large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds anywhere from potentially 60 to 80 mph. Storms could move into the Lincoln area between 6pm and 10pm.

