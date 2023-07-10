Several Road Projects Plan to be Launched Across Nebraska By June 2024

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–There are more than $689-million worth of road projects in Nebraska slated to start by June 30, 2024.

Among them and the biggest project would be a more than 7-mile stretch of I-80 from Northwest 56th Street to the Pleasant Dale exit, where it would expand from four to six lanes. It’s part of a long-term more than $122-million plan to expand the interstate to six lanes from Lincoln to Grand Island.

Another big project is in the Omaha area and would include rebuilding the interchange at 192nd and West Dodge Road, which is also U.S. Highway 6, to ease up traffic congestion. That would come with a price tag of just over $14-million and the design of the interchange would be a diamond configuration that takes out left turn lanes.

One of the other major projects would expand U.S. Highway 30 to four lanes of traffic from U.S. Highway 281 west through Grand Island for nearly four miles with a price tag close to $46-million.