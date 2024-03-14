Several Investigators Were Injured Trying to Detain Man Outside Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 14)–A burglary response with Lincoln Police, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and other members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday afternoon near 3rd and “B” Streets got a little challenging, when taking a 44-year-old man into custody.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, Jarrad King, who is 6-3, 270 pounds, kept pulling away from officers and would walk away from them. Investigators ended up using a Taser on King twice to subdue him. During the scuffle, four officers between the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service suffered minor injuries. But Houchin says some illegal substances were found in Kings vehicle, including meth and steroids.

King was arrested on suspicion of four counts of third-degree assault on an officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and burglary.