Several City Office Public Counters To Close
Public counters at some City offices will be closed from Tuesday, April 14 through Tuesday, May 5. The steps are being taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to reflect fewer in-person customer transactions.
- Lincoln Building and Safety Department, Suite 203, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St., 402-441-7521
- Lincoln Finance Department, Suite 103, County-City Building, 402-441-7411
- Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, Suite 213, County-City Building, 402-441-7491
- Lincoln Water System, 2021 N. 27th St., and the water billing counter, Suite 203, County-City Building, 402-441-7571
Services at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, 3131 “O” St. will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 402-441-8000.
In addition, Lincoln City Libraries is reducing hours for pickup service. Pickup service from 6 to 8 p.m. has been very light, so all the libraries will close at 6 p.m. starting Monday, April 13.
Many City services are available online at lincoln.ne.gov (use keyword “epay” or visit the departments’ pages).
Meetings will be arranged by appointment only. For more information or to inquire about appointments, call the numbers listed above.