Sevendust & Static-X Tennessee show shut down due to “inadequate security measures”

Sevendust and Static-X‘s concert in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 11, was canceled at the last minute due to what a press release calls “inadequate security measures.”

“The last thing any band ever wants to do is to cancel a show,” the two bands say in a statement. “We were all here and ready to play when we were given the news that officials had shut the event down due to inadequate security measures.”

The statement continues, “We wish this didn’t happen and are working to figure an alternative to bring the show to the area as soon as we can.”

The Murfreesboro show was part of Sevendust and Static-X’s joint Machine Killer tour, which also includes Dope on the bill. The outing is set to continue Friday, October 13, in Greensboro, North Carolina.

