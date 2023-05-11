Sevendust premieres new ﻿’Truth Killer﻿’ song, “Everything”

Sevendust has debuted a new song called “Everything,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, Truth Killer.

“Everything” is the second cut from Truth Killer to be released, following the April premiere of the song “Fence,” but is the first official single from the album.

You can listen to “Everything” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Truth Killer, the 14th Sevendust album and the follow-up to 2020’s Blood & Stone, arrives July 28.

Sevendust is currently on the road touring with Alter Bridge.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

