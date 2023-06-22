Sevendust drops new ﻿’Truth Killer’﻿ song, “Holy Water”

Sevendust has shared another new song off the band’s upcoming album, Truth Killer.

The latest track is called “Holy Water” and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Truth Killer, the 14th Sevendust album and the follow-up to 2020’s Blood & Stone, is due out July 28. It also includes the previously released songs “Everything” and “Fence.”

Sevendust will hit the road in support of Truth Killer in August while on tour with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH. They’re also launching a co-headlining run with Static-X in October.

