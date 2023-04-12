Sevendust announces new album, ‘﻿Truth Killer﻿’; listen to single “Fence” now

Sevendust has announced a new album called Truth Killer.

The 14th studio effort from Lajon Witherspoon and company arrives July 28. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Blood & Stone.

You can listen to the single “Fence” now via digital outlets. Its accompanying claymation video is streaming now on YouTube.

Ahead of Truth Killer‘s arrival, Sevendust will be touring the U.S. this spring, playing Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival and dates with Alter Bridge.

Here’s the Truth Killer track list:

“I Might Let the Devil Win”

“Truth Killer”

“Won’t Stop the Bleeding”

“Everything”

“No Revolution”

“Sick Mouth”

“Holy Water”

“Leave Hell Behind”

“Superficial Drug”

“Messenger”

“Love and Hate”

“Fence”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.