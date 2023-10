Seven Lincoln Teams Participating in NSAA State Volleyball Tournament

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 29)–There is a large representation of Lincoln area teams at the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament that starts later this week.

In Class A on Wednesday evening, Lincoln Southwest plays Lincoln Pius X at 5pm, followed by Lincoln East and Bellevue West at 7. In Class B Wednesday morning at 9, top-seed Norris plays Scottsbluff, then at 11am, Waverly takes on Omaha Skutt.

In Class C1, Malcolm plays Pierce Wednesday afternoon at 3. In Class C2, defending state champ Lincoln Lutheran plays Friday at 5pm against Summerland.

Full brackets are listed below.

NSAA State Volleyball Tournament Bracket