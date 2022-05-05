Seven hours is enough?

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II drives her Jaguar car to The Credit Suisse Royal Windsor Cup Final at Guards Polo Club on June 24, 2007 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Stansall/Getty Images)
What’s the ideal amount of sleep middle to old age people should get? Apparently it’s seven hours.
The age group is defined as those between 37 and 73 years old. Too much or too little sleep were linked to worse cognitive performance and mental health including anxiety and depression.
Getting a good night’s sleep is important at all stages of life but particularly as people aged.
Personally, I find that a solid 8-10 hours works best for me. Yes that is quite a lot but I’ve always been that way. It was so much worse when I was drinking heavily.