Seven Arrests Made in Overnight Robberies, Assaults
Aug 8, 2018
Seven arrests were made in two connected overnight robberies in Lincoln. It started shortly before midnight Tuesday when officers arrived at 10th and Cornhusker on a report of a large group of people fighting and that one person had displayed a handgun.

Witnesses say a 16-year-old male tried to rob a 22-year-old acquaintance. Not even two hours later, that same 16-year-old and six others robbed and assaulted two women near 26th and K streets.

Police later found the group stuffed into a car during a traffic stop near Elmwood and D. 18-year-old Jadarica Ellington, 18-year-old Makayla Sutton, 20-year-old Najazia (NA-HA-ZIA) Stencel, and four juveniles were arrested.

