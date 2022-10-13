Server LIES!
October 13, 2022 11:29AM CDT
Here are 11 of the most popular lies restaurant servers have admitted to telling customers, courtesy of Eat This, Not That:
1) I’m doing great!
2) The kitchen got your order wrong
3) Sorry, the milkshake machine is broken
4) I have a great table for you
5) We just need to switch the keg
6) I’m in training
7) It was a pleasure serving you!
8) I’ll take your suggestion to the chef
9) Well, my favorite thing on the menu…
10) Sorry, we’re short-staffed tonight
11) Oh, this wine will be perfect with that!