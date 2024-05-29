Serious Crash Early Wednesday Afternoon West of Lincoln

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–A serious crash early Wednesday afternoon in western Lancaster County has prompted the closure of a roadway through at least the end of the drive time rush.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews from Southwest Rural Fire were called to the scene at SW 84th and West “A” Street. The extent of the injuries and how many people involved have not officially been determined. That investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, SW 84th Street remains closed from West “A” Street to West Van Dorn Street. You are advised to use a different route, if you are heading in that general direction.