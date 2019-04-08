Series of Railroad Crossing Street Closures Set for This Week

A series of railroad crossing and related street closures will temporarily affect access into southwest Lincoln from U.S. Highway 77, April 8 through 12. BNSF Railway is repairing tracks and pavement at multiple crossings. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Access to local homes and businesses will be maintained.

Closures will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. as follows:

Monday, April 8

Park Boulevard, from South Street to West Van Dorn Street

West Pioneers Boulevard, from Highway 77 to South 6th Street

Tuesday, April 9

West Old Cheney Road, from Highway 77 to Hunt’s Drive

Wednesday, April 10

Saltillo Road, from South 21st to 27th streets

Thursday, April 11

Park Boulevard, from South Street to West Van Dorn Street

West Pioneers Boulevard, from Highway 77 to South 6th Street

Friday, April 12

West Old Cheney Road, from Highway 77 to Hunt’s Drive

For more information on the closures, contact Shane Dostal, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. For project information, contact Zeb Reed, BNSF Railway, at 469-451-9544. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure) or through the Waze mobile app.