Sepultura announces US leg of farewell tour

Brazilian metal institution Sepultura has added a U.S. leg to their farewell tour.

The outing will run from Sept. 17 in Chicago to Oct. 12 in New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Sepultura.com.br.

The influential Sepultura, which Dave Grohl has called one of his favorite metal bands, announced in December that they were embarking on a final tour. The group was founded in 1984 by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, though neither is still in the group. Frontman Max left in 1996, while drummer Igor followed 10 years later in 2006.

Sepultura currently features guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Jr., both of whom started with the band in the ’80s, along with vocalist Derrick Green, who replaced Max in 1997. New drummer Greyson Nekrutman joined in 2024 after Eloy Casagrande left to join Slipknot.

The Cavalera brothers, meanwhile, reunited in 2007 to form the band Cavalera Conspiracy.

