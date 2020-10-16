September Traffic Fatality Toll
(KFOR NEWS October 16, 2020) During September, 25 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation found:
- 25 fatalities in 23 fatal crashes.
- 10 of 19 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, five were using seatbelts, and four had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- 19 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
- There was 1 fatality on the interstate, 15 on other highways, and 9 on local roads.
- 1 fatality was a pedestrian.
- 5 fatalities were motorcyclists.
179 people have been killed on Nebraska roadways from January through September of 2020, 3% fewer than 2019 during the same time period.
