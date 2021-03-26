Separation of Yard Waste Begins April 1
Lincoln, NE (March 26, 2021) Beginning Thursday, April 1, Lincoln garbage collectors will collect grass and leaves separately from household trash. State law requires that from April 1 through December 1, grass and leaves must be separated from other waste. Grass and leaves cannot be placed in plastic bags for general garbage collection. Tree trimmings, garden waste and weeds may be included with regular household garbage.
Separate collection of grass and leaves is provided by local garbage collectors for a fee. Those who do not subscribe to the special collection have three options:
- Haul it to the North 48th Street Transfer Station, 5101 North 48th St.
- Hire a lawn service.
- Mulch and compost grass clippings and leaves to help add nutrients to your yard.
Residents who subscribe to separate yard waste collection must begin to separate grass and leaves from their household garbage after their last waste collection in March. Approved collection containers include paper yard waste bags available from retailers; 32-gallon containers with tight-fitting lids; or 95-gallon containers provided by garbage collectors. For questions related to curbside collection, contact your garbage collector.
“It is very important for the public to use an approved container for grass and leaves,” said Willa DiCostanzo, Waste Diversion Coordinator for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Solid Waste Management division. “Yard waste is not allowed in plastic bags if residents use a garbage collector or take it to the North 48th Street transfer station. We use the grass and leaves to make compost. Removing litter from your yard and using an approved container will help us reduce plastic pollution in the compost we produce,” DiCostanzo said.
The City inspects incoming loads at the Bluff Road Landfill and composting facility. If garbage is found mixed with yard waste, the City can assess the garbage collector a $100 unacceptable load fee.
For more information on how to compost at home visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov or Facebook.com/LincolnRecycles. More information is also available from the recycling hotline at 402-441-8215.