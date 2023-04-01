Separation Of Yard Waste Begins April 1

(KFOR April 1, 2023) Beginning Saturday, April 1, Lincoln garbage collectors will collect grass and leaves (yard waste), separately from household trash. State law requires that from April 1 through November 30, yard waste must be separated from other household waste. Tree trimmings, garden waste, and weeds may be included with regular household garbage.

Separate collection of grass and leaves is provided by local garbage collectors for a fee. Those who do not subscribe to the special collection have three options:

Place only grass and leaves in paper yard waste bags and haul them to the North 48th Street Solid Waste Management Facility at 5101 North 48th Street.

Hire a lawn service to collect yard waste for composting or mulch the clippings and leaves into the yard.

Mulch or compost yard waste to help add nutrients to your yard.

Approved collection containers include paper yard waste bags available from retailers; 32-gallon containers with tight-fitting lids; or 95-gallon containers provided by garbage collectors. For more information about curbside collection, contact your garbage collector. The City inspects incoming yard waste loads at the composting facility. If garbage is found mixed with yard waste, the garbage collector may charge its customers additional fees.

For more information on how to compost at home, visit lincoln.ne.gov/compost. More information is also available by calling the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Recycling Hotline at 402-441-8215.