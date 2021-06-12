Seniors Foundation Holds Victory Park Flag Day Drive Thru
(KFOR News Lincoln NE June 12, 2021) On Sunday, June 13, the Seniors Foundation is proud to announce the Victory Park Flag Day Drive-Through in partnership with the Veterans Freedom Music Festival. The Seniors Foundation and Veterans Advisory Group organizations came together earlier this year in collaboration to help showcase the new Victory Park, honor Flag Day and say thank you to our Veterans.
The Victory Park Flag Day Drive-Through at Victory Park will have sponsored booths with information for the aging and veterans. Free flag stickers will be handed out in honor of Flag Day.
Visitors can see the newly built Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic. The clinic is 72,000 square foot and cost $23.9 million. The clinic will include primary care, mental health services, telehealth care, specialty care, laboratory services, physical therapy, prosthetics and pharmacy management. The first patient was treated on March 1st.
There will be music organized by the Veteran’s Advisory Group through their Veterans Freedom Music Festival. All bands donated their time in honor of our veterans. On stage the VAG will also be awarding the Bill Harris Friends of Veterans Award and a presentation of the Quilts of Valor. Visitors are welcome to pull in the parking area and enjoy the music.
VETERANS FREEDOM MUSIC FESTIVAL
LOCAL BAND LINE-UP
12P – 12:45P – Bill Chrastil (Elvis Impersonator)
1P-1:45P – Pinkertones
2p – 2:45p – Vern Slechta Polka Band
3p-3:45p – 3 Chords and a Cloud of Dust