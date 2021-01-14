Senior Vaccine Group Expanded
Lincoln, NE (January 14, 2021) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) is expanding Phase 1B priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine based on updated federal recommendations.
Phase 1B now includes:
- People 65 years and older
- People with certain underlying medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that increase the risk for severe illness from COVID-19
- Essential workers
LLCHD is preparing for the expanded phase. The department recently launched a survey to physicians’ offices throughout the county, and they are assisting in identifying patients in the 65 and over age group as well as those with underlying medical conditions. The department is also actively working with numerous community partners who will help support vaccination efforts for Phase 1B. The plan is to open Phase 1B as soon as vaccine supply is available. More specifics will be announced as they’re finalized.
The vaccine is not yet available to the general public, and individuals in Phase 1A are currently being vaccinated. Phase 1A includes health care personnel, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
LLCHD added vaccination data to its COVID-19 dashboard early this week. Lancaster County residents can now track the progress of COVID-19 vaccine efforts at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Hospitals continue to vaccinate primary health care personnel and the last round of first doses is scheduled for next week. Vaccinations are also underway for residents and staff at long-term care facilities. Vaccine will soon be available for others in Phase 1A, including school nurses, dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants. Many local health care providers and EMTs are already receiving their second dose of vaccine.
The State will also introduce a website in the coming weeks for residents to register for vaccinations. As the State is developing its system, LLCHD will work with state officials to determine how the registry will work in conjunction with the local Health Department’s vaccination plan.
Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact. and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006 or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.
