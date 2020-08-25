Senators Request Special Session Of The Legislature
Lincoln, NE (August 25, 2020) Eleven Members of the Nebraska Legislature have presented a letter to Secretary of State Bob Evnen asking that a special session be called. Lawmakers just finished their regular 60 day session. It was held in two parts: Before and after their Covid-19 recess of three months. Members of the group said they were not satisfied with the progress made on Social Justice issues including what they say is racism in the State’s Housing, Employment and Criminal Justice, as well as the impact of Covid 19 on people of color.
Senator Meagan Hunt of Omaha said she was advised by several of her colleagues to wait until the next regular session in January.
“Nebraskans who are impacted by systemic racism and the Covid-19 pandemic cannot wait” she replied.
Omaha Senator Ernie Chambers said he supports the effort, adding that it has value even if the Session isn’t held.
“I advised those who did this effort not to be discouraged. This is no the end of the road.”
Chambers said even though he won’t be back in January, the other ten members of the group will be. They, he said, can continue working on bills that advance their agenda. He also alluded to the protestors damaging cities around the country in the name of reform.
“People who demonstrate have got to understand that protest without political action, without political involvement, is futile.”
Lincoln Senator Matt Hansen is not betting on success in getting the session started.
“I’m not optimistic, but it’s important that people have the option.”
Hansen said even an unsuccessful effort has value.
“It shows that there is a core group in the Legislature for which it is a key issue for many of their constituents.”
Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld was more upbeat.
“I think there’s a chance we’re going to make it” he said. “I also think it will be tough, in that it is Covid, and we just finished a session that was somewhat extraordinary.”
Morfeld said even if the request for a special session isn’t successful, the issues will come up again in January. His top priority is reform of the Criminal Justice system.
Senator Tony Vargas of Omaha said the level of discussion needs to increase.
“Covid 19’s still affecting people in our community and disproportionately affecting people of color in our state. Racial injustice is still an issue. We’re hearing it from all across the country and we’re hearing it in our State as well.”
Vargas said the impact of Covid-19 on people of color needs to be addressed now.
“This is one of the tools in the tool box. My hope is that we can convince more Senators and get to the number we need.”
The group presented the letter requesting the special session to Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Evnen will contact the other 38 Senators and ask whether they agree with the need for the session. If 33 yes votes are received in return, the Session will be called immediately.