Senators Advance State Aid Bill From First Round of Debate

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 4)–State senators on Tuesday advanced LB 583 from the first round of debate. The bill is a key component to Governor Jim Pillen’s plan to spread state funding to Nebraska’s Public Schools.

Supporters say LB 583 would increase state aid for special education, and will ensure every school district gets at least $1,500 for every student they enroll. The bill advanced through the first round of debate in a 39-3 vote Tuesday following two days of floor discussion.

It still needs to pass two more rounds of debate before it is sent to Pillen to be signed into law.