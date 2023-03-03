Senators Advance Bill To Remove Permitting Process For Concealed Weapons in Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–Nebraska lawmakers on Friday were able to end first round debate and later advance a bill that would allow people to carry a concealed handgun without a permit and also removing other restrictions.

LB 77 from Gordon Senator Tom Brewer got 35 votes to invoke cloture. Supporters only needed 33 votes but the bill advanced out of general file on a 36-12 vote. During the second round of debate, LB 77 will through the process of enrollment and review to be checked for accuracy.

Currently in Nebraska, getting a concealed-carry permit requires passing a criminal background check, paying a $100 fee and taking a gun safety class. Officials with the Lincoln Police and Omaha Police Departments are opposed to the bill.

Dunbar Senator Julie Slama, who supports LB 77, made a claim on the floor of the Legislature on Friday that Mexico has restrictive gun laws and has a higher homicide rate per 100,000 people than the United States.

Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould, who is opposed to the bill, said less restrictive gun laws only lead to more violence.