Senator Sasse Reacts To Capitol Police Officer Dying From Injuries During Siege
(KFOR NEWS January 8, 2021) (AP) A police officer has died from injuries sustained as President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died Thursday after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters” during the Wednesday riot. He is the 5th person to die in the melee.
Nebraska U.S. Republican Senator, Ben Sasse, issued this statement:
“This is gut-wrenching news. None of this should have happened. Melissa and I are praying for Officer Sicknick’s family and for the families of the four others who died. Our country aches for the families who mourn. Lord, have mercy.”
