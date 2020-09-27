Senator Fischer On Trump’s Supreme Court Pick To Replace Ginsburg
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement after President Trump announced he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court:
“I am encouraged that President Trump has announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to serve as the next Justice on the Supreme Court. As a young mother on the 7th circuit court with a history clerking for Justice Scalia, she is a brilliant choice. In the coming days, I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett in person and reviewing her record carefully.”
Judge Amy Coney Barrett currently serves as a Judge for the Seventh Circuit. Previously, she clerked for Judge Laurence Silberman on the D.C. Circuit and Justice Scalia on the Supreme Court. At the age of 30, she was hired as a professor at Notre Dame Law School. For six years, she sat on the Advisory Committee on Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure on the recommendation of Chief Justice Roberts.
