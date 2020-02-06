Senator Fischer Helps Introduce VA Helpline Act

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer helped to introduce the VA Helpline Act on Thursday, which would create a three-digit general helpline for veterans to dial to obtain information about their benefits and services at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
“Our veterans should be able to easily access the benefits they have earned fighting for our freedoms. I’m proud to help introduce the bipartisan VA Helpline Act, which will help ensure the brave men and women who served our country can connect to the resources available to them through the VA,” said Fischer.
The VA has multiple phone numbers for veterans to call regarding benefits. These numbers are listed on the VA website, but require an individual to take multiple actions to find, which can be difficult for older veterans and veterans with disabilities.
The new act would designate an abbreviated telephone dialing code as the universal helpline that veterans could call to obtain information or be directed to the appropriate services administered by the VA.
