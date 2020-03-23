Senator Fischer Asks For COVID-19 Relief For Ag Producers
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 23)- Senator Deb Fischer spoke on the Senate floor Monday about how the outbreak of coronavirus is hurting the agriculture economy in Nebraska. “The already battered agriculture economy and this disease has been driving down crop and livestock prices,” said Sen. Fischer.
She also noted prices offered for ranchers’ cattle dropping, ethanol plants closing down, and unsold grain sitting in silos.
Sen. Fischer has been working on measures in the coronavirus emergency package to provide relief for agriculture producers. “You know so many times I hear from my neighbors: you leave agriculture out all the time, you don’t think about rural America,” said Sen. Fischer. “We need to be here to provide relief.
READ MORE: Gov. Ricketts COVID-19 Update: Tax Deadline Extended, Testing Expansion, And More