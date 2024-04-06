Semi/Pedestrian Accident Saturday On I-80 West of Lincoln

EMERALD—(KFOR Apr. 6)—An accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80 outside of Lincoln’s western city limits remains under investigation.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter/X, a pedestrian was hit by a semi truck around 6:15am Saturday about two miles west of the NW 48th Street exit. No word on the condition of the pedestrian.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are shut off at NW 48th Street for now. No other details were available.