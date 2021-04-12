Seller’s Market For Lincoln Homeowners
(KFOR NEWS April 12, 2021) Imagine putting you house on the market and having it sold in 2 days or less? That’s pretty much what happened in January, February and March of this year in Lincoln.
Rich Rodenburg of Coldwell Banker/NHS Real Estate tells KFOR NEWS 622 existing houses were sold in the first quarter of the year for a median price of $212,250. Days on market was 2 days or less. In the first quarter of 2020, 707 existing houses sold in Lincoln.
Rodenburg tells us, going into the weekend, there were 109 existing homes for sale in Lincoln, selling for a median price of $260,000…and some selling for $3,000 to $5,000 over asking price.
