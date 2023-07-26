Seizure of Drugs and Paraphernalia at Near South Home Leads To Arrests

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force late Monday night served a search warrant at a home near 20th and Washington and recovered drugs and paraphernalia.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says 51-year-old Corey Harrington and 28-year-old Kory Hunt were arrested. Harrington was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and Hunt for possession of a controlled substance.

Sgt. Vollmer says the Task Force seized nearly 15 grams of meth, 116 grams of marijuana, a suspected fentanyl pill and drug paraphernalia.