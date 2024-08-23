Seether shares new ﻿’The Surface Seems So Far﻿’ song, “Illusion”

Seether has shared a new song called “Illusion,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, The Surface Seems So Far.

“‘Illusion’ is one of the highlights for me on this album,” says bassist Dale Stewart. “With its hypnotic opening riff chugging away like industrial machinery, the haunting melodies in the chorus and the all-out intensity of the bridge, I feel this song is a step forward for us whilst simultaneously being Seether through and through. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do.”

You can listen to “Illusion” now via digital outlets and watch its lyric video streaming on YouTube.

The Surface Seems So Far, the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, is due out Sept. 20. It also includes the lead single “Judas Mind.”

Seether will launch a U.S. tour with Skillet in September.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

