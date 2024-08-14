Seether premieres video for “Judas Mind” single

Seether has premiered the video for “Judas Mind,” the lead single off the band’s upcoming album, The Surface Seems So Far.

The clip contrasts footage of a pained Shaun Morgan alone in a chair with intense performance footage. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song “Judas Mind” premiered in July and currently sits in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The Surface Seems So Far, the ninth Seether album and the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, is due out Sept. 20.

Seether launches a U.S. tour with Skillet in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.