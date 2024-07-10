Seether announces new album, ‘﻿The Surface Seems So Far’

Seether has announced a new album called The Surface Seems So Far.

The ninth studio effort from the “Fake It” rockers and the follow-up to 2020’s Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum will arrive September 20. You can listen to the first single, “Judas Mind,” now via digital outlets.

“‘Judas Mind’ is a song about reaching an understanding that there are bad actors in our lives that are trying to force an outcome for us that we don’t see as our destiny,” says frontman Shaun Morgan. “It’s about rising up against people who have a vision for you that you don’t share.”

News of The Surface Seems So Far arrives a day after Seether announced a co-headlining tour with Skillet, launching in September.

Here’s the track list for The Surface Seems So Far:

“Judas Mind”

“Illusion”

“Beneath the Veil”

“Semblance of Me”

“Walls Come Down”

“Try to Heal”

“Paint the World”

“Same Mistakes”

“Lost All Control”

“Dead on the Vine”

“Regret”

