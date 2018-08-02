Security Video Provided To Police In Homicide Investigation

Police have surveillance footage from the scene of a fatal shooting in north Lincoln on Tuesday, and investigators are currently combing through the video.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Thursday morning many people in the area of 20th and Fairfield have brought forth video to investigators, and the process of watching all of it is taking an extended amount of time.

Bliemeister added they are maintaining a police presence in the area and control of the home, in case the autopsy redirects the investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Bliemeister said the crime was not a random act, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

At least two people forced their way into a home in the 1900 Block of Fairfield Street, and killed 36-year-old Jessica Brandon. Police did not release specific details of the investigation, but did say they have identified persons of interest, and that the crime was not random.

Bliemeister said a search warrant has been served on the residence, and the findings are being examined.

