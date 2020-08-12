      Weather Alert

Security Video Captures Hit and Run Crash In North Lincoln Neighborhood

Aug 11, 2020 @ 10:48pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–A hit and run crash reported Tuesday night a couple of blocks east of 14th and Fairfield was caught on security video from a neighbor’s house.

It shows a gray vehicle hitting a three and two mailboxes, before a man jumped out and took off. No word yet on any arrests made by Lincoln Police.

We do want to warn you about graphic language heard in the background of this video.

This is a developing story. 

The scene of a hit and run crash from Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, 2020 in the 1600 block of Fairfield Street in north Lincoln. (Photo Courtesy of Tim Bob Kitsmiller/KFOR News)