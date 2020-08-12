Security Video Captures Hit and Run Crash In North Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 11)–A hit and run crash reported Tuesday night a couple of blocks east of 14th and Fairfield was caught on security video from a neighbor’s house.
It shows a gray vehicle hitting a three and two mailboxes, before a man jumped out and took off. No word yet on any arrests made by Lincoln Police.
We do want to warn you about graphic language heard in the background of this video.
