Security Photos Released of Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Teen

The quality is blurry, but Lincoln Police hope someone can help give them more information about a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teen outside a Lincoln grocery store.

Back on September 11, a 15-year-old girl was waiting outside for her dad, who was inside the Russ’s Market at 17th and Washington, when an unknown man walked up to her and inappropriately touched her.

The girl screamed and the man ran off.

Police say he’s described as an Asian male in his 40’s, 5-feet 3-inches tall, slim build, dark hair, speaking “broken English.”

