Section Of Billy Wolff Trail To Close Till January

The Billy Wolff Trail between 27th and Randolph streets will be closed from November 27 through January 6, 2020 for pipe replacement along Antelope Creek. Recommended detours are as follows:
The trail was built in 1978 and named after a bicycle shop owner named Billy Wolff and originally stretched from Holmes Lake Park to downtown Lincoln. It now stretches along Antelope Creek from the Devaney Sports Center to 91st and Highway 2.
