Secretary of State Warns Eastman Campaign Against Mass Ballot Pickups
Lincoln, NE (October 30, 2020) Nebraska’s Secretary of State Bob Evnen cautioned voters to beware of strangers who offer to serve as their agent to get an early ballot. Also, not to let anyone else pick up their ballot, offering to take it to a drop box.
The Secretary of State said he has learned of plans by the congressional campaign of Omaha Democrat Kara Eastman to have campaign workers offer to pick up ballots for voters.
Evnen said campaign workers are forbidden by state law from serving as an agent for a voter unless the voter is a relative. Also, that campaign workers are forbidden by law from handling ballots of more than two other people besides themselves.