Second teen dies after north Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The second teenager who was shot last week in Omaha has died from his injuries.
Omaha police said 17-year-old Javondre McIntosh died Saturday. Omaha police found McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams, also 17, with gunshot wounds just after 8 p.m. Thursday in north Omaha.
Williams died shortly after he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. McIntosh had been listed in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.
Police have obtained felony arrest warrants for 17-year-old Lerajai Key and 16-year-old Terrance Moore in connection to the shooting, but neither have been taken into custody at this time.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867.