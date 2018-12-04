Second Suspect In February Shooting In Custody

Lincoln Police say a second arrest has been made in connection to a February shooting and robbery at a home near 48th and Adams.

Officer Angela Sands on Tuesday said 29-year-old Ryan Taylor was arrested last Thursday (Nov. 29) in East St. Louis, Illinois by U.S. Marshals investigators for 1st-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Back on May 16, the other suspect, 27-year-old Desmond Pruitt, was also arrested in East St. Louis in connection to the case.

Officer Sands said Taylor and Pruitt got inside the house February 8 where people were playing a dice game.  A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and survived.

The incident that evening prompted a brief lockdown of the nearby Nebraska Wesleyan campus, but was later lifted after a K-9 track wasn’t successful.

 

 

