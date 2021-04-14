Second Suspect In Armed Robbery of Shoes Has Been Arrested
WAVERLY–(KFOR Apr. 14)–A second suspect is in custody in the Monday evening robbery of basketball shoes from a 13-year-old girl at Jaycee Park in Waverly.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says a 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his home, after the investigation revealed he may have been holding a realistic-looking BB gun during robbery. The teen is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Wagner says deputies were called to Jaycee Park, where a 13-year-old girl agreed to sell a pair of Nike Air Jordan shoes to a man she knew. But 18-year-old Elijah Hergott of Lincoln and the 17-year-old didn’t give the girl money and robbed her of the shoes.
Hergott was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing robbery charges, terroristic threats charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
Sheriff Wagner said deputies were able to recover the shoes, though investigators are still working on how the sale was set up between the victim and Hergott.