Second Suspect Arrested in Two July Armed Robbery Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 12)–Lincoln Police have made a second arrest related to two armed robberies in July at two auto parts stores, while the first suspect was initially captured August 7.

On Saturday, 47-year-old Rodney Ross of Lincoln was taken into custody in Jackson, Michigan by authorities there and is being held, as LPD makes arrangements to get him back to face charges in Lancaster County. Ross and 31-year-old Jamal Carr are accused of robbing two O’Reilly Auto Parts Stores, one near 84th and Adams on July 14, and the store off of 48th and Orchard on July 24.

On July 28, LPD responded to a report of a suspicious person at the Family Dollar near 13th and Arapahoe and the description given to investigators matched the two suspects from the O’Reilly hold ups. On August 7, Carr was tracked down in Waverly and arrested by members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force for two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

No word yet on what charges Ross will face once he’s returned to Lincoln.