Second Suspect Arrested In April’s Railyard District Shooting

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police have a second person of interest in custody related to the April 2 shootout in the Railyard District, where more than 70 shell casings were found and two vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

Court documents say 33-year-old Marvin Wright was arrested on Monday for having a stolen firearm by a prohibited person and tampering with evidence in the shooting. Bond for Wright is at $250,000 and he’s set to appear in court in October.

Wright was identified through security video and a warrant helped trace his phone number back to him being in the Railyard at the time. The other suspect, 34-year-old Louis Benson, was arrested a couple of weeks after the incident.