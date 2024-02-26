Second Mental Evaluation Ordered For Lincoln Woman

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–Lancaster County District Court Judge Ryan Post granted a motion from a prosecutor to order a second mental evaluation for a woman accused of killing two men in south Lincoln last year.

Taylor Bradley, 28, is charged with six felonies, including two first-degree murder charges, for the killing of 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez-Rivas, 42-year-old Christopher Karmazin, and the attempted murder of a third man at The Lodge apartments near 48th and Nebraska Parkway last March 27.

Post added an April 1 target date for the new expert to have the evaluation done, well in advance of the trial which tentatively has been set in May.