Second Large Scale Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic Held In Lincoln
(Lincoln NE 01/30/21) The second large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday resulted in 2,423 health care workers receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department (LLCHD) was assisted by community partners in vaccinating behavioral health providers and clinical lab personnel along with other health care professionals in Phase 1A. The vaccine is not yet available for the general public.
“Today’s clinic is another sign that we’re moving closer to getting vaccine out to our community and moving forward in the process,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “We are closer to completing Phase 1A and starting Phase 1B as soon as we have enough vaccine. I want to thank everyone who helped us conduct another successful clinic.” LLCHD has not yet announced a start date for Phase 1B.
The first step to getting vaccinated is to register to receive vaccine. Nearly 65,000 Lancaster County residents have registered using the new online form that launched last week at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. While the vaccine is not yet available for the general public, as doses become available, those who are registered will receive an appointment to be vaccinated. Registration is open to all County residents, but LLCHD says those who are in Phase 1B – those 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – should register soon. LLCHD will work directly with essential workers included in Phase 1B and their employers.
Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to register. The form is available in English and Spanish. LLCHD also has interpreters available to assist callers who speak other languages. The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential. As vaccine becomes available, LLCHD will contact people who are registered to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated.