Second COVID Death This Week Reported in Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS June 4, 2021) Thursday’s reported death by Lincoln and Lancaster County health officials occurred in December 2020…a man in his 80s who was in a long-term care facility. The number of people who have died in Lincoln and Lancaster County with COVID is reported to be 238.
The number of lab-confirmed cases reported Thursday was 7, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 31,386.
Vaccinations administered:
- Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 169,469
- Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 151,584
Vaccinations: Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Those already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov.
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change):
- Friday, June 4, Center For People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. – first and second doses; Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Sunday, June 6, Christo Rey Church, 4221 “J” St. – first and second doses
- Monday, June 7, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
- Tuesday, June 8, F Street Recreation Center, 1225 “F” St. – first and second doses
- Wednesday, June 9, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 375 Lincoln St., Malcolm – first and second doses
- Friday, June 11, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 12 with seven from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and five from other communities (none on ventilators).
Risk Dial: green, signifies a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, meaning transmission is low.
Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com. Drive-through testing is available from:
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
- Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377.
Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.
