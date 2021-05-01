Second Covid-19 Cluster Reported At UNL Fraternity
(KFOR NEWS May 1, 2021) A cluster of Covid-19 cases have been identified at the University of Nebraska Lincoln’s Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. A statement on the university’s twitter feed says members in the house have quarantined following guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. The Daily Nebraskan reports that Alpha Tau Omega is the second Greek organization told to quarantine by the health department this week following a confirmed outbreak at the Alpha Phi sorority on Wednesday. Prior to Wednesday, no quarantines had been publicly announced on campus since Oct. 7, 2020, according to the UNL Quarantine Notices webpage. This is the fraternity’s first quarantine notice this year.