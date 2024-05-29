Second Arrest Made in May 25 SW Lincoln Double-Homicide

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 29)–Another arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting early Saturday morning outside a southwest Lincoln gentlemen’s club.

On Wednesday, Lincoln Police announced that 32-year-old Darious Fletcher of Lincoln was arrested on Tuesday for two counts of accessory to first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. LPD Captain Ben Miller on Wednesday morning said Fletcher was found near 10th and “A” Street late Tuesday evening and was taken to the Lancaster County Jail without incident.

The alleged shooter, 32-year-old Christopher Johnson of Lincoln, was apprehended after a foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Omaha.

Capt. Miller said surveillance video showed Johnson and Fletcher arriving at The Office, 640 West Prospector Court, early Saturday, not long after the two victims, 39-year-old Carlos Silva and 40-year-old Terrell Jones, had arrived with friends. Johnson and Fletcher are seen on video talking to each other before the shooting. Johnson then got out and walked up to Silva and started to talk outside the entrance of the club, while Fletcher talked to Jones as he sat in a vehicle.

“Moments later, Johnson pulls out a handgun and shoots Silva multiple times and he falls back inside the building,” Miller added. “He then turns and begins firing at Jones, who is still in the car.”

As Jones got out of the car, Miller said Johnson continued to fire the gun until Johnson got back into his vehicle and drove him and Fletcher away.

Johnson is in the Douglas County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Lincoln, and was arrested on two counts each of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Miller acknowledged that the four men knew each other before the shooting. What led up to the incident remains under investigation. KFOR News asked Capt. Miller if Johnson and/or Fletcher were armed before the incident and he added both were not armed. He said the gun used in the shooting was brought by Johnson and handed over to Fletcher afterward.

Miller says investigators believe there was some pre-meditation involved in the shooting, based on video surveillance they have obtained.