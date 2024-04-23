Sebastian Will be Here in June!

Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach is sharing a new song.

“(Hold On) To The Dream” will be on his upcoming solo album, “Child Within The Man,” which is due on May 10.

Bach has called the project, “An album more than 10 years in the making.”

Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album’s 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

The record also features guest appearances from John 5, Steve Stevens and Myles Kennedy.

Check out the new tune on all streaming platforms.

