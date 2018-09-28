Seat Belt Enforcement Planned

Seat belt use is high, but not high enough. Law enforcement officials want to push it higher, and persuade drivers to “Make It Click”.

Lincoln and University pf Nebraska Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office are planning a seat belt enforcement operation from October 5th to the 14th. Officers who stop vehicles will pay particular attention to unrestrained drivers and passengers.

Figures provided by the police say the rate of seat belt use is about 85 percent in Lincoln, and 89 percent nationally. About two thirds of the people killed in Nebraska traffic accidents were NOT wearing seat belts.

